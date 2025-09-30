The Debate: Pakistan Terror Machine Backfires on Its Own Soil

In tonight’s edition of The Debate, we spotlight Pakistan as its own terror network appears to be turning inward. A country long accused of harbouring militants is now facing the blowback, with repeated blasts, insurgent strikes, and targeted attacks tearing through its internal security. From Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rising militancy and security lapses expose deep cracks in Pakistan’s stability.

As the world watches, tough questions emerge — can Pakistan still deny its role in fostering terror when its own citizens and forces are under attack? Arnab Goswami is joined by top security experts, geopolitical analysts, and international voices to dissect Pakistan’s spiraling law-and-order crisis and the repercussions of its decades-old policies.