debate: Shopkeeper Attacked, Unabated Goondaism On Streets of Mumbai

On Debate, we uncover disturbing footage of another violent incident in Mumbai, where a shopkeeper was viciously attacked in broad daylight by local goons. The shocking visuals have ignited public anger over the city’s worsening law and order situation and the unchecked rise of street-level hooliganism.

With citizens demanding firm action, the administration’s continued silence raises urgent questions: Why are such crimes becoming a norm? Have criminals lost all fear of consequences? Tune in as we present eyewitness testimonies, legal insights, and intense debates on the breakdown of urban policing — and what must be done to restore safety and order on Mumbai’s streets.