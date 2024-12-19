This Is Exclusive: Amit Shah Counters Congress, Says, 'Words Were Distorted'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a comprehensive and scathing critique of the Congress Party, accusing it of systematically manipulating facts and distorting the historical legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for political gain. Addressing a packed press conference, Shah delved into the nuances of what he termed Congress’ long-standing attempts to marginalize Ambedkar’s contributions to India's socio-political framework. He alleged that Congress has consistently engaged in "fakery" and historical misrepresentation, aiming to undermine the towering legacy of one of India's greatest reformers. Shah pointed to specific instances from history, alleging that the Congress sidelined Ambedkar’s efforts during the framing of the Indian Constitution and failed to give him due recognition during his lifetime. He also cited modern examples, accusing the Congress of employing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) tools to manipulate public perception and further its distorted narrative. Emphasizing the BJP's commitment to protecting Ambedkar's legacy, Shah stated that the party stands resolute in honoring Ambedkar's ideals and contributions, countering what he described as Congress' deliberate attempts to erase or manipulate them. His remarks reflect an ongoing war of narratives between the BJP and the Congress over Ambedkar’s place in Indian history, with both sides vying to claim allegiance to his vision for an equitable and just India.