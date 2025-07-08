This Is Exclusive: ATS Arrests Self-Styled Godman Changur Baba in ₹100 Cr Conversion Racket

In a significant development, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has apprehended self-proclaimed godman Changur Baba for allegedly orchestrating a ₹100 crore religious conversion racket. Investigators say the scheme preyed on vulnerable groups, using promises of money, employment, and miracles to induce mass conversions.

The arrest has triggered widespread outrage and demands for tougher measures against such exploitative operations. Officials are continuing their investigation into the network, which may have both national and international connections, and have indicated that further arrests are likely.