Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Receives Prestigious 'Sword of Honour' for Safety Management

The prestigious 'Sword of Honour' by the British Safety Council has been awarded to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple project in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Construction Committee, who highlighted that this recognition is one of the highest honors in safety management globally. The British Safety Council grants this award to organizations that excel in implementing and maintaining world-class safety practices. The evaluation process involves rigorous audits of safety processes, practices, and on-site activities, with only those achieving a five-star assessment being eligible. Misra emphasized that the honor reflects the project's commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety during its construction. The award is a testament to the project's global benchmarks in safety excellence.