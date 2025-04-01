This Is Exclusive: Balochistan Struggles for Independence from Pakistan as Protests Erupt Across Streets

This Is Exclusive: Balochistan is increasingly slipping from Pakistan’s control. Exclusive videos accessed by Republic TV show local Baloch masses seizing a police station in Awaran, burning it down, and dismantling its barriers. This marks a significant shift from the earlier actions of Baloch freedom fighters to a larger uprising by local Baloch people who have taken to the streets, rejecting Pakistan's illegal presence in their region. The Pakistani army and police have resorted to violence in an attempt to silence these peaceful protests, but the Baloch people are responding with resilience and defiance. This growing resistance highlights the deepening unrest in Balochistan and the region’s demand for freedom from Pakistani control. The situation is rapidly escalating, with international attention now focused on the plight of the Baloch people.