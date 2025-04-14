This Is Exclusive: Bengal Still Burning, BJP Calls for President's Rule

This Is Exclusive: Tensions are running high in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district as protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, spiral into violence, leaving at least three dead and over 110 people arrested. In a major development, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the affected areas, with sources confirming a substantial increase in personnel to control the situation. Initially, seven BSF companies were dispatched to hotspots like Suti, Dhuliyan, and Samserganj, but more CAPF units are now being mobilized. This comes after days of violent demonstrations where police vehicles were set ablaze, highways blocked, and even a TMC MP’s office was vandalized. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated the state will not implement the Waqf Act, the BJP is calling for an NIA investigation, alleging a broader conspiracy. With internet shutdowns and curfews in place, the question remains—will the increased CAPF presence help restore order or fuel more unrest? Tune in tonight as Arnab takes on the burning issue gripping Bengal.