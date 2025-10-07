Republic World
Published Oct 7, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST
This Is Exclusive: Bhiwandi American Conversion Racket Exposed | Killer Cough Syrup

Republic TV brings you an exclusive investigation into an alleged religious conversion racket operating from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, with suspected financial connections to US-based entities. Authorities have launched a probe to uncover the scale and funding trail of the network.

Meanwhile, the Killer Cough Syrup scandal is shaking Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, as multiple child deaths raise serious concerns about pharma regulation, state negligence, and delayed action against Kaysons Pharma. Stay tuned for exclusive reports and expert analysis only on Republic TV.

