This Is Exclusive: Massive Crackdown on Terrorism, 26 Maoists Killed | Op Black Forest

This Is Exclusive: In a significant achievement for Indian security forces, top CPI (Maoist) leader Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraj and carrying a ₹1.5 crore bounty, was killed in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad region during Operation Kagar.

The operation, which resulted in the elimination of 27 Maoists, was aimed at high-ranking members of the Central Committee, Politburo, and Maad Division based on accurate intelligence inputs. DRG units from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon carried out the mission, penetrating deep into Maoist-dominated zones. One DRG jawan was martyred and several others sustained injuries, though they are now stable. Security forces recovered AK-47 rifles, explosives, and other advanced weapons. The operation is still ongoing, with troops continuing their search for remaining insurgents. This is regarded as one of the most impactful anti-Maoist operations in recent times, striking a major blow to Left-Wing Extremism in the country.