This Is Exclusive: BJP's Tamilisai Says, AIADMK Is Old Friend No Problem In Forming Alliance With Them

This Is Exclusive: In a major political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially announced a renewed alliance between the BJP and AIADMK. Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP headquarters in Chennai, Shah confirmed that the two parties will contest the upcoming elections together. He further stated that the alliance will fight under the leadership of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), expressing confidence that the coalition will secure a clear majority in the state. The announcement marks a strategic shift in Tamil Nadu politics, as the BJP aims to strengthen its foothold in the southern state by joining forces with a long-time regional ally. Shah described the partnership as a natural and strong one, setting the stage for an intense political battle in 2026.