This Is Exclusive: BLA Targets Armoured Pakistan Army Vehicle, Shares Shocking IED Blast Video

This Is Exclusive: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has released a chilling video showing an IED attack on a Pakistan Army armored vehicle in Balochistan. The footage captures the exact moment of the explosion as the powerful blast hits the vehicle. The BLA has claimed responsibility for the attack, adding to its series of strikes in its ongoing insurgency against Pakistani forces. The video, which has now surfaced online, serves as a stark reminder of the growing tensions in the region. So far, there has been no official response from the Pakistan Army regarding the incident or potential casualties. The targeted attack highlights the BLA’s continued campaign against the military presence in Balochistan, where such ambushes have become a recurring tactic in recent months.