This Is Exclusive: BluSmart 262 Crore Fraud Uncovered | ED Targets Robert Vadra

This Is Exclusive: BluSmart’s journey seems to have come to an end after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an interim order on April 15, revealing financial misconduct by the promoters of Gensol Engineering, who were also co-founders of BluSmart. The electric vehicle ride-hailing service has begun shutting down its operations in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Anmol Jaggi, Managing Director of Gensol, and Puneet Jaggi, co-founder of BluSmart, are both implicated in a ₹262 crore fraud.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a new summons to Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, in connection with the money laundering investigation related to the Shikhopur land deal in Haryana. This is the second summons issued to Vadra, as he missed the first one on April 8. He has now been asked to appear for questioning as the ED continues its investigation into potential financial irregularities linked to his company, Skylight Hospitality.