Published Oct 3, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST
This Is Exclusive: Cough Syrup Turns Deadly In Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan, Who’s Accountable?

In this exclusive report, Republic brings you the unfolding tragedy in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where contaminated cough syrup has allegedly led to several deaths and critical illnesses. Public fear is mounting as questions arise over regulatory gaps, pharma negligence, and delayed government response. Were early warnings ignored? Republic investigates the manufacturers, testing procedures, and officials now under scrutiny. Watch ground reports, expert analyses, and exclusive visuals from the heart of this growing medical crisis.

