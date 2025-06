This Is Exclusive: While the celebrations for RCB’s IPL 2025 victory continue with great enthusiasm inside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, tragedy struck just outside the venue. A stampede caused by overwhelming crowd pressure and severe overcrowding at the gates resulted in the deaths of at least 7 fans. As thousands gathered to see Virat Kohli and the RCB team, the situation quickly got out of hand, revealing serious failures in managing the crowd effectively.