Balochistan is no longer under Pakistan's control. Exclusive videos accessed by Republic TV reveal that the Baloch people have taken over a police station in Awaran, set it on fire, dismantled it, and removed the barriers. Previously, it was Baloch freedom fighters leading the charge, but now, the local population has risen, rejecting Pakistan's unlawful occupation of Balochistan. In response, Pakistan’s army and police are resorting to violence to suppress the peaceful voices of the Baloch, but the people are beginning to retaliate with equal intensity. Meanwhile, the Chinese military has launched large-scale drills in the waters surrounding Taiwan, issuing a stern warning against any move toward independence. The exercises are intended as a strong deterrent against Taiwan’s pursuit of sovereignty. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence reported that in a 24-hour period, it had tracked 19 Chinese naval vessels operating in the waters around the island.