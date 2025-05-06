This Is Exclusive: In a world where speed and precision define dominance, India’s BrahMos missile represents unparalleled power and purpose. Developed through Indo-Russian cooperation and inspired by a divine legacy, BrahMos is more than just a missile—it’s a modern-day Brahmastra. With its supersonic speed, pinpoint accuracy, and adaptability across multiple platforms, it alters the landscape of warfare. Serving as a guardian of strategic deterrence and a tool for precise strikes, BrahMos strengthens India’s commitment to leading with control, not chaos. It’s not merely a weapon; it’s a declaration of strength, sovereignty, and cultural pride.

A deadly IED explosion targeted a military convoy in the Gishtari region of Bolan district, Balochistan, killing six Pakistani army personnel, including a Special Operations commander, and injuring five others. The blast occurred during a routine patrol between Ameer Post and Ali Khan Base, according to security sources. This attack marks a significant escalation in the violence in the volatile province.