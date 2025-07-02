This Is Exclusive: Explosive Revelation on Custodial Death | What Is the MK Stalin Government Hiding?

Ajith Kumar, a temple guard, allegedly died during police interrogation in Tiruppuvanam, sparking nationwide outrage. In response, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called the officers' actions “unforgivable” and ordered a full CBI investigation, promising justice. The state has also extended compensation, land, and employment to the victim’s family.

However, opposition parties claim the move was a result of court pressure and cast doubt on the government's intent, raising concerns about the transparency of the probe. Will the CBI expose the full truth, or is something more being concealed?