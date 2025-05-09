This Is Exclusive: India's Military Arsenal | Operation Sindoor | Indian Army

This Is Exclusive: India delivered a strong response to Pakistan’s support for terrorism through precision strikes on Pakistani posts near Uri, Poonch, Nowshera, and RS Pura, directly targeting infiltration routes. These well-planned attacks caused major damage to the Pakistan’s ammunition and ration storage. Following India’s powerful retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, panic has gripped Pakistan. The country has been forced into military evacuations, and its ministers are now appealing for mercy. Operation Sindoor has dealt a severe blow to Islamabad, leaving its leadership rattled and exposed. The scale and accuracy of India’s strikes have clearly demonstrated its resolve, bringing Pakistan to a defensive position and highlighting the cost of backing cross-border terrorism. Watch how Operation Sindoor turned the tables decisively.