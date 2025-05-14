This Is Exclusive: Showcasing India’s Precision Strikes | BrahMos, the Gamechanger Missile

This Is Exclusive: In a powerful demonstration of India’s precision strike capabilities, the BRAHMOS missile—the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world targeted and destroyed enemy positions during Operation Sindoor. With unmatched speed, deadly accuracy, and immense destructive power, BRAHMOS penetrated deep into Pakistan’s terror bases, eliminating threats with no chance of retaliation. This strategic assault highlighted India’s growing military edge and technological prowess. This evening, I speak with Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra, the visionary scientist who led the development of what is often called India’s ‘Brahmastra’ the game-changing missile that has redefined the country’s defense potential. His insights into BRAHMOS offer a closer look at how this missile became a symbol of India’s resolve, strength, and cutting-edge innovation in modern warfare.