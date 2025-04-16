This Is Exclusive: Major Revelations in National Herald Case as Rahul, Sonia are A1, A2

This Is Exclusive: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first chargesheet in the alleged National Herald money laundering case. The chargesheet names senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as key accused, along with other party members, including overseas chief Sam Pitroda. Filed in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, the document outlines serious allegations, including fraudulent acquisition of property, financial mismanagement, and the generation of proceeds from crime. The ED has been investigating the case for some time, and this development marks a significant step forward in the probe. The court is set to hear the matter on April 25. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the involvement of top Congress figures, raising political and legal stakes as it progresses through the judicial system.