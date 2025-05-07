This Is Exclusive: Operation Sindoor, India Launches Major Strike on Pakistan

This Is Exclusive: The Indian Army has officially confirmed the launch of 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Army, nine terror-linked targets were successfully struck during the operation. Importantly, the Army clarified that no Pakistani military installations were targeted. The operation was carried out with precision, and the Army emphasized its careful selection of targets to avoid civilian and military casualties. Officials expressed pride in both the planning and execution of the operation, highlighting the effectiveness of the strike and the professionalism displayed. 'Operation Sindoor' marks a significant response to cross-border threats, reinforcing India’s stance against terrorism originating from across the border while maintaining strategic restraint. The operation received strong backing from the Indian government.