This Is Exclusive: Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions | Taliban Slams Islamabad

This Is Exclusive: Pakistan is facing one of its most serious crises in decades, surrounded by challenges on all fronts. From battling the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army to dealing with threats from Islamic State Khorasan, the nation finds itself increasingly isolated. This isolation is straining both its security framework and economic stability. The Afghan Taliban, once seen as a strategic ally, is now becoming a major headache for Pakistan. The country is effectively dealing with a multi-front conflict.

Meanwhile, tensions along the Durand Line—the Afghanistan-Pakistan border—remain high. Yet, both the Taliban and Pakistan have emphasized the need for mutual respect and dialogue. They aim to resolve differences through peaceful means, not conflict, to ensure stability on both sides. Republic is the only channel reporting from the ground in Afghanistan.