This Is Exclusive: Uncovering the Pak Army's Direct Involvement in the Pahalgam Terror Attack

This Is Exclusive: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the armed forces full authority to eliminate terrorism, allowing them to choose the time and location for attacks.

During a meeting with the Defence Minister, National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Staff, and the heads of the three services, PM Modi expressed his complete trust in the professionalism of the armed forces.

The meeting, chaired by PM Modi, included CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and NSA Ajit Doval. It was held in response to the Pakistan-orchestrated Pahalgam attack, where 26 tourists were killed at point-blank range. Indian forces have been on high alert since the April 22 attack.

In another incident, the Pakistan Army opened fire on Indian posts along the Line of Control late Thursday night. The Indian Army responded effectively, with no casualties on the Indian side.