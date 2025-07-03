This Is Exclusive: Pakistan Hockey Team to Visit India as Government Nod Confirms Participation

In a significant move, the Indian government has granted official approval for the Pakistan hockey team to take part in the Asia Cup 2025, set to be held in Rajgir, Bihar. Following weeks of uncertainty amid diplomatic strains, the Ministries of Home, External Affairs, and Sports have come together to greenlight Pakistan’s participation in this major continental event.

Tune in for live updates, expert opinions, and insights into how this decision could impact India-Pakistan sports relations, hockey enthusiasts, and the broader spirit of regional sportsmanship. Could this match lead to a thaw in overall tensions?