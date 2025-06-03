This Is Exclusive: Pakistan Admits Operation Sindoor Damage Worse Than Revealed

This Is Exclusive: In a rare and striking admission, Pakistan’s defense forces have acknowledged that India’s covert Operation Sindoor caused far more damage than previously revealed. Officials within the Pakistani military confirmed that the precision strikes conducted last month resulted in widespread infrastructural damage and major intelligence losses.

This disclosure, shared during a private briefing with select journalists, signals a significant shift in Pakistan’s control over its internal narrative and reflects increasing international pressure for openness. While the Indian government has remained silent, defense experts believe this acknowledgment supports New Delhi’s claims regarding the operation’s success and scale.

Operation Sindoor, reportedly aimed at terror infrastructure along the LoC, has now become a key example of modern hybrid warfare between the two nuclear-armed rivals.