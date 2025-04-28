sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 28, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST

This Is Exclusive: Evidence of Pakistan's Role in Coordinated Terror Attacks in J&K Revealed

This Is Exclusive: The recent rise in tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the tragic Pahalgam attack, has shed light on Pakistan's continued role in orchestrating terror attacks on Indian soil. Pakistan, a nation that has consistently supported and funded terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, continues to deny its involvement despite mounting evidence. However, Republic has uncovered undeniable proof of Pakistan’s role, exclusively obtaining documents, including the passports of Pakistani terror handlers responsible for the attacks, who were later neutralized.

The brutal Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, has led to increased tensions along the Line of Control (LoC). The massacre has sparked widespread anger in India and garnered strong international condemnation, highlighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. In a new escalation, the Pakistan Army opened small arms fire on Indian positions along the LoC late Thursday. The Indian Army responded effectively, with no casualties reported on their side.

