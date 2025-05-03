This Is Exclusive: Inside the Terror Launchpad in PoK | Republic Mega Exclusive Report

This Is Exclusive: On the night of May 2–3, Pakistan once again fired across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the ninth straight day of ceasefire violations. The Indian Army confirmed unprovoked small-arms fire in multiple sectors, including Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor. This incident follows Pakistan’s ceasefire breach in five sectors just a day earlier. In the past eight days, security agencies have recorded at least 22 such violations. Notably, recent firing has come from Pakistani posts located near a terror launchpad identified by intelligence agencies in recent months. We now bring you exclusive visuals of the Samahni terror launchpad, situated in dense forests around 300–400 meters inside Pakistani territory along the LoC in the Poonch sector. Dormant since 1993, this launchpad has now been reactivated by Pakistan.