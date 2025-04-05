This Is Exclusive: Sri Lankan Governor Senthil Thondaman on PM Modi's landmark visit to the island nation

This Is Exclusive: Senthil Thondaman recently opened up about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Sri Lanka. As a respected political leader with close ties to the Tamil community, Thondaman spoke about how the visit could strengthen the bond between India and Sri Lanka. He pointed out the opportunities it brings for economic growth, cultural connection, and working together on regional issues. Thondaman also stressed how important it is to build unity and cooperation—especially in trade, security, and looking after the Tamil population in Sri Lanka. His words reflected the hope many feel about India’s role in supporting Sri Lanka’s progress and stability.

Meanwhile, in a deeply disturbing incident just days after self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh was sentenced to life in a 2018 rape case, another pastor from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district is now facing serious allegations. Jashan Gill, also a self-proclaimed pastor, has been accused of raping a 22-year-old woman and reportedly forcing her into an unsafe abortion that tragically led to her death. The woman’s father has alleged that his daughter, a BCA student at the time, was “misled” by Gill. The case has sparked outrage and calls for justice.