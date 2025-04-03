This Is Exclusive: WAQF Amendment Bill Sparks Showdown in Parliament

This Is Exclusive: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was approved by the Lok Sabha after a protracted 13-hour debate on Wednesday night. At this point, the Rajya Sabha will consider the bill. At around 3:17 AM on Wednesday, after 13 hours of nonstop discussion in the Lower House, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. After 232 members voted against the Amendment Bill and 288 in favor, the Bill was approved. The Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill is the new name for the Waqf Bill. The Waqf Act of 1995 is to be amended by the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025. It seeks to address the problems and difficulties associated with maintaining and regulating Waqf properties. The goal of the Amendment Bill is to enhance waqf property management and administration in India. The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 was also approved by the Lok Sabha. The remaining two days of the current Parliament session will probably be spent by the Rajya Sabha considering and passing the law. On April 4, the Budget session's second phase will come to an end.