Human Trafficking Ring Uncovered: 3 Arrested , Youth Lured to Fight for Russia | This Is Exclusive

A human trafficking ring was uncovered following Republic’s inquiry into the tragic death of 32-year-old Binil Babu from Kerala, who lost his life fighting on the Russian frontline. After Republic questioned the Ministry of External Affairs about the incident, authorities intensified their investigation, leading to the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in the trafficking network.

Reports suggest that Binil Babu was lured with false promises and sent to Russia, only to end up in the conflict zone. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the case, shedding light on a larger network preying on vulnerable individuals and exploiting them for dangerous missions abroad. The incident has raised serious concerns about human trafficking and the safety of Indian citizens being misled into high-risk situations under false pretenses.