This Is Exclusive: IAF Wing Commander Assaulted in Bengaluru | Kerala Man Trapped in Russian War Zone

This Is Exclusive: Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, were reportedly assaulted in Bengaluru by a group of men during a road rage incident. Bose, who works with the DRDO, shared the details of the attack on his social media account. According to his post, the couple was attacked while inside their car, with the assailants using a key to punch a hole in the vehicle. In a disturbing turn, a video emerged showing the IAF officer bleeding from his forehead and visibly injured. The incident has raised concerns over road safety and public behavior in Bengaluru, with the authorities investigating the assault and its potential motives. The couple's experience highlights the alarming rise of road rage violence in the city.