This Is Exclusive: IAF Jet Crashes In Rajasthan | Third Jaguar Fighter Jet Mishap in 2025

In a tragic event on Tuesday morning, an Indian Air Force SEPECAT Jaguar trainer jet crashed during a routine training mission near Bhanuda village in Rajasthan’s Churu district. Both pilots lost their lives, and the wreckage was scattered across farmland. The IAF has initiated a court of inquiry to investigate the disturbing circumstances surrounding the crash, sparking national concern over aviation safety.

This is the third Jaguar crash of the year, following similar incidents in Haryana (March) and Gujarat (April), intensifying scrutiny on the aging aircraft fleet and the urgent demand for upgrades. Inducted in 1979 and set for gradual retirement after 2028, the Jaguar fleet’s future is now under serious review. Stay tuned to this exclusive live update for coverage on rescue efforts, expert insights, and what this tragic crash means for India’s air defense preparedness.