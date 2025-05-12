This Is Exclusive: Indian Navy’s Sea Warriors | Operation Sindoor

This Is Exclusive: They are the true warriors of the sea. During Operation Sindoor, while the Indian Army and Air Force carried out precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Navy played a crucial role in establishing maritime supremacy and safeguarding the nation. Positioned strategically in the Northern Arabian Sea, the Navy’s powerful presence acted as a strong deterrent, forcing the Pakistan Navy to stay within its harbors or close to its shores. And this isn’t speculation it comes directly from credible sources that the Navy was fully prepared to target key strategic locations, including Karachi, if the need arose.

Their silent strength at sea was as vital as the thunder in the skies and the force on the ground.