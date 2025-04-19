This Is Exclusive: 21-Year-Old Indian Dies in Crossfire in Canada | Raj-Uddhav Discuss Reconciliation

This Is Exclusive: A 21-year-old Indian student, Harsimrat Randhawa, tragically lost her life after being caught in a crossfire between two groups in Canada. According to Hamilton police, she was not the intended target of the shooting. Initial reports suggest that Randhawa was waiting at a bus stop when she was struck by a stray bullet during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. The Consulate General of India in Toronto has expressed deep grief over the incident. Viewers, this marks the fourth case of an Indian student being killed in Canada over the past four months. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Upper James and South Bend Road in Hamilton, where Randhawa was found with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but sadly did not survive.