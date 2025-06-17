This Is Exclusive: Israel’s Strongest Warning to Iran – 'Will Strike Significant Targets In Tehran'

This Is Exclusive: Amid a major escalation in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Israel has delivered its most direct and forceful warning to Tehran so far. In a live briefing, Israeli officials announced plans to target “significant sites” within Iran’s capital if the hostilities continue. This development follows an escalation in missile exchanges and growing global concern about the conflict potentially spiraling further out of control. The warning signals a new phase, hinting at possible direct strikes on Iranian political or military assets. Regional tensions are at a peak as world powers push for restraint and urgent ceasefire talks.