This Is Exclusive: Why Was Jaguar Fighter Jet Retired By The UK? Former RAF Instructor Explains

This is Exclusive: 28-year-old Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav from Rewari, Haryana , made a split-second decision that saved many civilian lives. As his aircraft began to crash, he courageously diverted it away from a densely populated area, avoiding a much bigger tragedy. In a final act of bravery, he ensured his co-pilot's safety by ejecting him first, before ultimately losing his own life.

This tragedy raises deeper questions about India’s ageing Jaguar fleet — the same aircraft Siddharth was flying. Over 30 accidents involving Jaguars have been reported since 2017.

A 2017 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) exposed critical issues in India's defense aviation sector, especially the lack of autopilot systems in Jaguar jets. The report revealed that out of 108 Jaguars in active service, only 35 had autopilot systems, which significantly hampered mission effectiveness. It also highlighted persistent delays and bureaucratic hurdles in installing autopilots, casting serious doubts on the efficiency of the current defense procurement process.