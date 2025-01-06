Journalist Murder Case: Chhattisgarh Dy. CM Vijay Sharma Speaks to Republic | This Is Exclusive

Three individuals have been detained in connection with the murder of Mukesh Chandrakar, a 33-year-old freelance journalist whose lifeless body was found in a septic tank on the property of a local contractor in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. Mukesh, who had been missing since January 1, had raised alarm among his family and colleagues, prompting an investigation. His body was discovered on Friday, hidden in the septic tank on the property owned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town. The authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the case, with the three detained individuals being interrogated for their possible involvement in the crime. The shocking murder has sparked widespread concern and raised serious questions about the safety of journalists in the region, highlighting the growing risks faced by the press.