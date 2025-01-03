This Is Exclusive: Khel Ratna Awardee Praveen Kumar Speaks To Republic TV, Says He Feels Proud

Praveen Kumar, the distinguished Khel Ratna Awardee, shared his overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude after being conferred with India’s highest sporting honor in a recent interview with Republic TV. As a renowned para-athlete, Kumar reflected deeply on the significance of the award, describing it as a culmination of years of hard work, unwavering dedication, and the invaluable support he has received from his family, coaches, and the para-athletic community. In his heartfelt conversation, he emphasized that this recognition is not just a personal achievement but also a milestone for the para-sports community. Kumar expressed that receiving the Khel Ratna Award brings immense joy to him, while simultaneously fueling his commitment to inspire the next generation of athletes, especially those in the para-sports sector. He believes the award serves as a beacon of hope and motivation for young athletes to overcome barriers, challenge limitations, and strive for excellence in their respective disciplines. The honor, according to Kumar, is a testament to the resilience and potential of para-athletes and will encourage more of them to break through societal and physical constraints to make their mark in the world of sports.