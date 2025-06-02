This Is Exclusive: 104-Year-Old Lakhan Freed After 43 Years, Arrested Since 1977

This Is Exclusive: In a remarkable development, 104-year-old Lakhan, arrested in 1977, has been acquitted after a legal battle spanning 43 years. Accused in a decades-old case, Lakhan endured most of his life caught in a slow-moving judicial process. His long struggle has brought attention to the critical issue of delayed justice and the urgent need for legal reforms in India. This case highlights the human toll of the country’s judicial backlog and inefficiencies. Our exclusive coverage captures Lakhan’s emotional reaction upon acquittal, insights from legal experts on the implications of such prolonged trials, and the broader challenges faced by India’s justice system. This story serves as a powerful reminder of the need to expedite legal proceedings and ensure timely justice for all.