Mahakumbh Tragedy: Did Devotees Ignore Police Warning Before Stampede? | This Is Exclusive

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has claimed 30 lives, turning a sacred gathering into a scene of chaos. With around 10 crore devotees assembled for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, the sheer volume of people led to an uncontrollable surge at the Sangam ghat. As the crowd movement intensified, panic set in, triggering a deadly stampede. In an exclusive report, Republic unveils shocking visuals showing police warning devotees moments before the tragedy. Officials were seen urging people sleeping at the ghat to wake up and leave, cautioning against overcrowding. However, it remains unclear if the warnings were heeded. This incident raises critical questions about crowd management and safety measures, as authorities investigate what went wrong in this devastating mishap.