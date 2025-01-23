This Is Exclusive: Manipur Volatile Amid Myanmar Refugee Influx | Saif Stabbing Saga Turns Political

Ladies and gentlemen, it has been five days since Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra apartment in the early hours of January 16. But the mystery surrounding the shocking assault only deepens. Glaring lapses, unanswered questions, and inconsistencies in the investigation have gripped the nation....A Mumbai Police officer initially handling the case has now been replaced, and a Shiv Sena leader has demanded answers—not just from the police but from the Khans and the Kapoor family as well. a lot of twists and turns in this high-profile case... Tonight, we bring you the volatile truth from the Indo-Myanmar border, where chaos and destruction reign supreme....just hours away from Manipur...Myanmar's Khampat lies in ruins, (USE VISUALS OF KHAMPAT) devastated by a deadly airstrike. The aftermath?..hundreds of Myanmar nationals fleeing...seeking refuge in India's border villages....As tension escalate, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh sounds the alarm, raising critical concerns over unchecked influx ... The question looms large—can our northeastern states withstand this unprecedented challenge from a war-torn Myanmar?...calls for NRC implementation also seems to be growing in Manipur....in this edition, we show you the superexclusive from the Indo-Myanmar Border.