This Is Exclusive: Manu Bhaker’s Father Slams Sports Ministry Over Khel Ratna Snub

Manu Bhaker made history at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The 22-year-old is the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Bhaker's laurels in shooting earned widespread praise after winning bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team alongside Sarabjot Singh. Shockingly, her name was excluded from the list of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees list, which sparked a furore over social media. Manu has offered a statement on the raging scenario. Manu Bhaker Issues Statement After Shocking Snub From Khel Ratna Awardees List, Says Lapse Happened From Her Side Paris Olympics' double bronze medalist, Manu Bhaker, has offered a statement in the ongoing row over the Khel Ratna awardees list. Bhaker's name was surprisingly missing from the list of Khel Ratna awardees. The Indian shooter admitted that there may have been a lapse from her side while filing for the nomination.