This Is Exclusive: Pakistan is witnessing a surge in targeted assassinations, with former terror commanders and figures linked to its intelligence agencies being systematically eliminated. Over the past year, unknown gunmen have carried out these attacks nationwide, raising serious concerns about shifting power dynamics within the country. These killings have sparked speculation about internal betrayals, changing allegiances, and the possible involvement of state actors in orchestrating this deadly purge. As the old terror guard faces elimination, questions arise about whether this is part of a larger strategy to reshape Pakistan’s security landscape. Is this an internal crackdown, or are external forces at play? The ongoing wave of executions has left the nation on edge, fueling uncertainty about who will be targeted next.