VIDEO: Just 24 Hours For ICC Deadline But Pak Stadiums In Utter Ruins; Here's Proof | This Is Exclusive

The ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, is fast approaching, yet Pakistan’s cricket infrastructure is nowhere near ready. With the pressure mounting, PCB must submit a final report to the ICC, but the situation appears grim. Exclusive visuals reveal the poor state of stadiums, exposing Pakistan’s unpreparedness as the clock ticks down on its hosting ambitions.