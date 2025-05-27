This Is Exclusive: How Pakistan’s DUD Failed? Unseen Videos of Operation Sindoor

This Is Exclusive: In a bid to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Pakistan exported a significant stock of 155 mm artillery shells, reportedly depleting its own military's arsenal with substandard ammunition. During a recent skirmish with India, several Pakistani shells failed to explode, revealing serious flaws in their weapons stockpile. The Indian Army later recovered and safely disposed of thousands of these dud shells in Jammu and Kashmir after May 10. This malfunction not only hindered Pakistan’s combat capabilities but also underscored the dangers of using poorly manufactured defense equipment in real-time conflict.

Deep within Perambur, Chennai, a close-knit community in Ambedkar Nagar faces the looming threat of eviction. Around 600 residents are under pressure as the land they've inhabited for generations is now labeled ‘enemy property’ under a law enacted in 1968. Republic TV brings an on-ground report from this settlement, where people wait anxiously for government intervention and a twist of fate.

In Bangladesh, the Supreme Court has nullified the conviction of senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader Azharul Islam, who had been sentenced to death for alleged atrocities committed during the 1971 liberation war. This landmark verdict signals a significant legal and political shift in the country. Islam, detained since 2012, has now been ordered to be released. He was among six top political figures convicted under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration.

Meanwhile, the Kochi coastline is on high alert following a major maritime incident involving a cargo ship registered in Liberia. Fears of an impending oil spill have prompted the Indian Coast Guard to launch a large-scale aerial and maritime operation. Authorities have urged coastal communities in Kerala to remain cautious as containment and cleanup efforts are ramped up.