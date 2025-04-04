This Is Exclusive: Pakistan’s Infiltration Plan Fails, Hafiz Saeed Seen at Grand Iftar Gatherings

This Is Exclusive: On April 1, Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT), backed by the Pakistan Army, made an infiltration attempt across the Line of Control (LoC) from two separate posts. However, the Indian Anti-Infiltration Grid swiftly responded, successfully foiling the bid. As the BAT team moved forward, multiple landmines were triggered, leaving 5-6 members injured and resulting in the death of one Pakistani soldier. Undeterred by the failed attempt, Pakistan escalated tensions further, with confirmed ceasefire violations on April 2 in the Krishna Ghati sector. Meanwhile, Hafiz Saeed, the notorious chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was seen out in public during Ramadan, even as official claims continue to assert he’s under house arrest. Recently surfaced photos show him riding around in a Land Cruiser and attending lavish Iftar parties—without any visible security presence. These images contradict earlier reports that claimed he was injured in the same attack that killed his close aide, Abu Qatal. Saeed's open public appearances came just ahead of Pakistan’s ceasefire violations and infiltration attempt at the LoC.