This Is Exclusive: Pakistan Spy Network Exposed, Two Held in Punjab | IB Heat On Jyoti Malhotra

This Is Exclusive: Indian security agencies have uncovered a major espionage network tied to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals across states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The detainees include Shahzad, a businessman; Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber; and Devendra Singh Dhillon, a student. These individuals are accused of spying, smuggling, and assisting hostile operations. Authorities revealed that a mobile application was being used for intelligence gathering, with one accused, Murtaza Ali, caught in Punjab for operating it. The arrests highlight the existence of a wide-ranging and covert network functioning within India, allegedly working for foreign intelligence. This development has brought renewed attention to national security challenges and the evolving nature of espionage threats in the digital era.