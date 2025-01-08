From Bengal To Jharkhand, Pan India Infiltration Threat Exposed | This Is Exclusive

Amid escalating tensions and continued provocations against Hindus in Bangladesh, Republic Bangla has exclusively accessed a six-minute video capturing a clash between Bangladeshi infiltrators and the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Indo-Bangladesh border near Unakoti, Tripura. The footage reveals Bangladeshi smugglers openly provoking BSF jawans, while Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) remained passive onlookers, failing to intervene or uphold border security protocols. The video also highlights the unchecked rise of lawlessness among smugglers in Bangladesh under the Yunus administration, showcasing how these groups operate with impunity, threatening international border norms and endangering the fragile security dynamics of the region. This incident not only underscores the growing challenges faced by the BSF but also raises pressing concerns about Bangladesh’s accountability in controlling cross-border smuggling and ensuring regional stability.