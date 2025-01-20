VIDEO: Political Faceoff Erupts Over Suspected B'deshi National in Saif Ali Khan Attack | This Is Exclusive

A major political faceoff erupted amid the investigation into the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan after Mumbai police revealed suspicions that the arrested accused might be a Bangladeshi national. The accused, identified as Mohammed Shoriful Islam Shehzad, was remanded to police custody for five days as the probe continues. The BJP quickly seized on the revelation, calling it a stark reminder of the urgent need for a nationwide crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi intruders.

Party leaders argued that such incidents expose critical security lapses and highlight the risks posed by unchecked illegal immigration. The case has sparked a larger debate over border security and national safety, with questions raised about the ease with which infiltrators can operate within India, even targeting high-profile individuals.