The Unexplained Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: Decoded Piece by Piece | This Is Exclusive

The shocking stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan remains shrouded in mystery. In this detailed breakdown, we decode the puzzling events surrounding the attack, examining all the key facts and unanswered questions piece by piece. Suspect detained in Saif Ali Khan attack case released and the attacker is still at large. “The person brought to Bandra police station for questioning is not related to the Saif Ali Khan Attack Case. No one is detained in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case of now,” said the Mumbai police. Saif Ali Khan was attacked at 2 AM on Thursday while attempting to protect his family from an intruder at their Bandra residence. The confrontation escalated into a violent scuffle during which the intruder stabbed Saif six times before fleeing the scene via a fire escape staircase. Later, the attacker was captured on camera at Bandra railway station. The city police had formed 20 teams to track down and nab the intruder and tapped their network of informers to locate him. Auto Driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who took injured Sail Ali Khan to hospital on Wednesday night, told Republic Media Network that he didn't know at first that it was the Bollywood actor whom he took to the medical emergency. In an exclusive conversation, the auto driver said that there were three people including Saif Ali Khan, one small kid and a young person.